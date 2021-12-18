Extra layers are advised tonight as wind chill values take us down into the lower teens

What We’re Tracking:

Very cold Sunday morning

Warming up next week

Still remaining dry

A chilly evening can be expected tonight as lingering cloud cover will continue to prevent any significant warm up from taking place. You’ll want a jacket, or two, if you have any Saturday night plans because wind chill values will still be a problem with a light breeze out of the North. Overnight lows will take us into the lower teens with clouds beginning to clear out.

Early Sunday morning will be very cold with wind chills keeping us well below that 20 degree mark. Again, if you have to be anywhere at all be sure to grab an extra layer out the door – you’ll most certainly want it. By the afternoon we’re expecting sunny skies with just a slight warm up. Temperatures should be topping out in the lower 40s with wind chills continuing to hold us back.

Early next week we’ll hold on to those 40s for Monday with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. A gradual warm-up looks to take place by midweek as afternoon highs start to climb into the lower to middle 50s. Upper 70s appear to be out of the question this time around though, so we’ll take what we can get.

An early look at the holiday forecast: The chance of a white Christmas this year is about slim to none. As you can imagine, this December we have seen many records being broken with our temperatures so it’s easy to assume snow is off the table. There are indications another cold front will move through before Christmas Eve but no activity looks to come along with it. Temperatures may be around 40° or so. Depending on the timing, we could warm back up just in time for Christmas day with sunshine and afternoon highs in the 50s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush