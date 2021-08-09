Extreme heat and high humidity expected over the next few days

More sunshine, heat, and humidity are on tap for today. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s with several spots in our northwestern counties seeing lower triple digits.

Humidity will remain fairly high across the area for the next several days, as well – bringing our heat index values up to 105° to 110°. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area on Monday and Tuesday, and for the eastern half of the area through Wednesday.

Try to limit your time outdoors over the next few days, and if you have to be outside for extended periods, be sure to stay hydrated. Overall, just try and stay as cool as you can, and make sure pets and livestock are taken care of, as well!