Extreme heat and humidity builds in for the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Slightly warmer today

Extreme heat enters for the weekend

Slim rain chances ahead

Hopefully you enjoyed the brief break from the heat, because we continue to climb through the last half of the week and into the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach into the lower 90s today, and we could see our first 100° temperatures anytime from Friday through Sunday.

We can’t forget the humidity, though. With the extreme heat expected, plus the humidity, we’ll be looking at heat index values around 110° to even up to 115° for some this weekend. If you must be outside, make sure you’re staying cool. Keep those pets and outdoor animals cool, too!

There could be a slight chance for isolated storms late tonight, otherwise we’ll have to wait until early next week for our next rain chances. That looks to knock our temperatures back a couple of degrees Monday through Wednesday, but it’ll still be very hot for the next several days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

