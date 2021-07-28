Extreme heat continues for Thursday, Rain chances by weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Hot, humid for the next few days

Late week storm chance

Relief from the heat on the way

*Heat advisory in effect through Thursday evening for all of the viewing area.

Tonight we can expect muggy conditions with temperatures dipping into the middle 70s with clear skies. We will heat right back up for tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the lower 100s with sunny skies. A heat advisory remains in effect as afternoon heat indices will peak around 104° to 108° both days.

Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside, if possible. If you absolutely have to spend long periods of time outside, find other ways to cool down and take frequent breaks in the shade to avoid heat exhaustion.

By the time we get to Friday and Saturday we could see a slight chance for isolated storms work their way as a front arrives. Our best chance for rain looks to be late Saturday and into early Sunday at this point. We’ll see that front push farther south with even more relief toward Monday with highs back in the middle to upper 80s for much of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez