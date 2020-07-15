Extreme heat looking likely for the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer Thursday

Extreme heat enters for the weekend

Little to no rain chances ahead

Many areas received quite a bit of rainfall this morning as storms moved through the area. Luckily that brought down our temperatures along with our humidity for the afternoon. We’ll keep the mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight while also seeing our temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

Hopefully you enjoyed the brief break from the heat, because we continue to climb through the last half of the week and into the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 90s by Friday, and we could see our first 100° temperatures anytime from Friday through Sunday with record breaking heat possible on Saturday.

We can’t forget the humidity, though. With the extreme heat expected, plus the humidity, we’ll be looking at heat index values around 110° to even up to 115° for some this weekend. If you must be outside, make sure you’re staying cool. Keep those pets and outdoor animals cool, too!

Looking at the extended forecast, there could be a couple slight chances for storms early next week. That may knock our temperatures back a couple of degrees, but it’ll still be very hot for the next several days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

