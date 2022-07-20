What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear tonight

Several triple digit days ahead

Potential cold front nearby

After a cold front moved through, we managed to stay a few degrees cooler for our Wednesday and will continue to cool things down through the nights. Expect mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Through the rest of the work week, mostly dry conditions prevail and even more heat looks to build in as this weather pattern doesn’t look to change for a few more days. Lower 100s may take us straight through the first part of the weekend and maybe beyond into next week, too.

There is some uncertainty here, though, and maybe a little hope for cooler temperatures and a bit of rain. There looks to be a front that could, potentially, be nearby over the weekend. There’s a lot of model uncertainty here, but if we can get that front to sag a bit to the south, we could see some rain chances and a break from the heat by the end of the weekend.

Unfortunately, it looks nearly as likely that the heat could continue with dry conditions. If the front ends up retreating to the north, we could see several triple digit days in a row, even through next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez