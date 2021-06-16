Extreme heat to take over on Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Extremely hot Thursday

More Humidity

Rain chances by late week

Warm temperatures will be the trend throughout the night as we hold on to clear skies and temperatures only dropping into the 70s.

Thursday looks to be the most uncomfortable day of the week as many of us in the eastern viewing area could see our first 100° day with dew points in the upper 60s. That’ll send our heat index values to 105-108°. Outdoor activities should be limited and frequent breaks should be taken if possible. Be sure to drink plenty of water and cool yourself down as often as possible.

We’ll close out the work week on a hot note as well still toying with 100° by Friday afternoon. Humidity will continue to be present and heat index values will be in the triple digits yet again.

Although dry and hot conditions will be the main story through the end of the work week, confidence is increasing that we may see some rain chances by Friday night. This will come as a nice relief in the form of a weak cold front – pulling our temperatures back just a little bit for the weekend! A few thunderstorms may be possible as well.

Over the weekend, it WILL still be hot, but temperatures will have cooled down into the lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead into next week temperatures appear to moderate just a little bit more with some small chances for showers hanging out in the forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

