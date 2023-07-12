***HEAT ADVISORY for much of the area from noon to 8pm on Wednesday.***

By this afternoon, our air temperatures approach 100°, but with humidity remaining high, our heat index values could be as high as 110°. Our winds will be out of the south, gusting to about 20 mph at times. So at least the air won’t be standing still!

We cool down slightly for Thursday with temperatures back in the middle 90s, but we’re not expecting much relief as the heat index still climbs to near or above 100°.

There’s a chance for storms to develop in the eastern half of the area later this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being high wind and hail.

Still some isolated showers and storms possible for Thursday with the passage of a front, and we may see some showers lingering into Friday. Winds shift back around to the north and keep temperatures cooler through the weekend with highs near 90°. Enjoy it while it lasts, because there are some signals of a longer stretch of hot weather by the last half of next week.