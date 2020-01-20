Extremely cold today, and we may see some midweek rain/snow mix or wet snow

Prepare for chances of rain/snow mix or wet snow in the midweek period

Friday was a dangerous day with so much ice across northeast Kansas. By Friday night into Saturday, substantial melting made for better road conditions. Colder weather Saturday night and Sunday has put us where we are now.

Arctic air is still sliding into the region so expect a bone-chilling day with bitter breezes. We should have a decent amount of sunshine as some of the clouds decrease by midday.

It stays dry today and tomorrow, but then it may get a little icy and dicey for the rest of this week as moisture tries to work its way back, and temperatures will be near freezing in the late night and early morning periods.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 12-16 north, 17-22 central and 23-27 south

Wind: N/NE 5-15

Wind Chills: near 0 north and around 10 to 15 south

Clouds dominate for midweek with showers and possible mix in spots. Minor icing could occur Wednesday night and early Thursday before high temps ease to near 38 or 40 degrees.

It likely becomes a bit colder Friday. Scattered snow showers may develop at that point. It probably won’t last too long because most of the moist air with be shifting east by then. This weekend looks partly cloudy with near normal temperatures. Expect lows in the mid 20s with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The last two wintry events have been more about freezing rain and sleet, which keeps our season snowfall a tad below normal. Daylight has increased by about 40 minutes over the past 3 to 4 weeks, and that increase has been more noticeable in the late afternoon.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Bundle up to fight this bitter cold outbreak…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com