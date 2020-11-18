Extremely high fire danger today as winds become strong

Red Flag Waring in effect until 6:00 pm – Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties

Wind Advisory in effect until 6:00 pm – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties

Strong wind gusts are expected today out of the south around 40-50 mph.

Our humidity is also really low, and with grasses and vegetation dormant, any fire that starts will spread very rapidly. Outdoor burning should NOT be done today.

The breezy conditions will continue through Thursday, but not quite as windy as today.