Extremely hot end to the week, still hot through the weekend

We’ll close out the work week on a hot note as well still flirting with 100° by this afternoon. Humidity will continue to be present and heat index values will be in the triple digits yet again.

Continue to drink plenty of water and try and stay indoors if you can. If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or find other ways to cool yourself off to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Although dry and hot conditions will be the main story through the end of the work week, we could see a few isolated showers and storms late Friday evening.

Over the weekend, it WILL still be hot, but we may be just a bit cooler in the mid-upper 90s with a bit more cloud cover around for Saturday.

Expect a hot and humid Father’s Day for any outdoor festivities with the dads. Highs will continue in the middle to upper 90s with it still feeling like near 100°. May not be a bad idea to stop by the pool with the family!