Extremely windy today ahead of a cold front overnight

Winds will really start to pick up early this morning with speeds of 25-40 mph and gusts of up to 55mph.

Extreme fire danger will also be a concern as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire area until 9 pm.

The good news is that the strong southerly breezes will really help boost our temperatures with highs soaring into the upper 70s to near 80° and plenty of sunshine.

A cold front looks to move through early Tuesday which will drop temperatures to below average levels in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon.

