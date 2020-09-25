Fairly hot start to the weekend before fall air returns

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny, warm start to the week

Showers possible Sunday

Much cooler next week

Mostly clear and mild tonight with southerly breezes weakening a bit for the night. Temperatures will settle back into the middle 60s for much of the area before stronger breezes bring back some very warm weather on Saturday, as well.

As we head into the weekend we will continue to see sunny and dry weather through at least Saturday with temperatures in the lower 90s, but a big change is on the way. The next cold front pushes through the area Sunday afternoon with much cooler air and a few showers over the southeastern counties. As the winds turns to the the northwest, our highs will top out on Sunday in the middle 70s.

We cool back a bit through Monday and Tuesday with a breeze from the northwest before another cold front moves through and cools us off even more for the middle of next week. The cool, fall air is expected to stick around for quite some time with dry conditions remaining.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

