Fall air has arrived

Tracking several below average days as temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s.

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly tonight

Frost early Friday, otherwise sunny

Warmer this weekend

As temperatures drop down into the lower 30s tonight, frost is likely across northeast Kansas early Friday morning with a clear sky and light wind. Friday afternoon should be bright and pleasant as temperatures try to warm up back into the lower to middle 50s.

Saturday may be partly cloudy and mild with a tiny shower chance by evening that looks to stay mostly south once again. Temperatures climb into the lower 60s for Saturday afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny and breezy conditions Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. For the Sunday night football, expect cooler temperatures for kick-off and even cooler by the end of the game dropping down into the lower 40s and upper 30s. If you plan on heading out to Arrowhead, definitely plan on packing that warmer gear.

Monday should be pleasant. It likely turns much colder by next Tuesday into Wednesday with a chance of brief wet snow or some rain/snow mix. Expect clearing for Thursday (Halloween) and kids (of all ages) will definitely need warm clothing under their costumes. Early evening temps will be near 40 and it will likely be breezy, but clear.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

