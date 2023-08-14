What We’re Tracking

After storms moved through last night, our cold front slid across the area bringing in drier, cooler air into the air. We’re seeing temperatures in the 60s this morning and dew points starting to drop off into the 50s.

Our Monday will be very pleasant with lots of sunshine and temperatures struggling to even get out of the middle to upper 70s later this afternoon. There is a chance we see an isolated shower or two later this afternoon, although most will stay dry and just see a few clouds move on in.

Tuesday morning will be some of the coolest temperatures we’ve seen in a while. Overnight lows look to drop into the 50s by early tomorrow as we continue to hold on to the pleasant air!

A gradual warming trend will take shape throughout the rest of the week, putting us back into the 90s by Friday with little to no rain chances. An area of high pressure moves in by the weekend bringing much hotter temperatures where highs could be near the triple digits again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez