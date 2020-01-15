Falling temperatures tonight before winter weather returns

What We’re Tracking:

Much cooler tonight and Thursday

Wintry mix possible late Thursday night

Precipitation transitions to rain Friday

A cold front passed through the area today, and temperatures are expected to fall all the way down into the teens by tomorrow morning under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day Thursday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Our next storm system arrives Thursday night, bringing a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the area, mainly after midnight. Light snow accumulations and a glaze of ice may result in slick conditions for the Friday morning commute, so be prepared. As temperatures warm above freezing by the afternoon, the precipitation will transition to all rain before coming to an end Friday evening.

We should dry out just in time for the weekend, but cold temperatures look to return. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds. Even colder weather builds in early next week with highs in the 20s and 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com