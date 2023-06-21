What We’re Tracking

Continued hot

Humidity builds in

Little to no rain chances

We have a few clouds out there this morning and even some isolated showers into our western counties. Things will dry out pretty quickly and we’ll be left with some lingering cloud cover throughout the day.

Today is the first day of summer and it will feel like it. Temperatures will be in the low 90s with lots of sunshine. Winds will try and pick up out of the East and Southeast at 5-10 mph.

Dry conditions and sunny skies will for the rest of the week, along with our warmth. Sunshine is expected through, at least, Friday, and our highs will make it into the lower to middle 90s through then.

Humidity will continue to stay relatively low for today, even though you’ll probably notice it feeling a bit humid outside, again. However, we start to feel pretty uncomfortable by the weekend. By Saturday, dewpoints will be near 70°, and that’ll make it feel closer to 100° for the first time this season.

Our next chance for rain may arrive later this weekend, though, with a weak frontal passage. It won’t be enough to cool us down much, but we could see a few storms develop along it later. Highs Sunday and Monday, with mainly sunny skies, should still make it into the lower to middle 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez