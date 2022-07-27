After overnight storms and early morning showers, we’ll get the chance to clear out and dry out for a while today. Highs should make it into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Winds will be pretty light today, only running about 5 mph out of the north and east.

Another chance for rain looks to be focused tonight and into Thursday. Lows should dip back to near 70° tonight with a couple of cooler days ahead to close out the work week.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the middle 80s, but we do start to warm things up as our winds turn out of the south again by the weekend.