After starting off with some patchy fog, today looks to be absolutely gorgeous with the return of the sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower 80s.

Summer-like warmth returns just in time for the unofficial beginning of summer, as highs make it into the middle to upper 80s for the weekend along with more sunshine.

With the return of the warmer temperatures, we’ll also see the return of a strong southerly breeze. That will also increase our humidity, especially Sunday and Monday. Wind gusts could be as strong as 35-40 mph through Memorial Day.