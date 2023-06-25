Temperatures will be a bit lower today, in the upper 80s, but what you’ll really notice is much lower humidity! We’ll also have a bit of a northwesterly breeze, too, with a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will feel very pleasant as humidity remains low and temperatures dip into the lower 60s.

Dry conditions continue through the first half of the week with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs Monday and Tuesday should make it into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the low 60s.

By late Tuesday, we’ll be watching for a slight chance for overnight storms that could linger into Wednesday morning. Other than that, the major story this week will be our first stretch of triple digit heat. That will build in for the last half of the week, but shouldn’t last beyond Friday. A bit more humidity will build back in, too, so get ready for heat index values in the low 100s Wednesday through Friday.

Our next best chance for rain arrives late Friday and into Saturday, and along with that should come a break in the heat. Highs for the start of the weekend look to dip back into the lower 90s.