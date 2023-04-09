What We’re Tracking

Few clouds for Easter

Rain chance tonight

Even warmer midweek

There’s a few clouds out there this morning as we’ve held on to light breezes through the night. Many are starting off in the 40s across the area for a chilly start to our Sunday.

For this afternoon some of us may make it into the middle 70s – which is nearly 10° above average for this time of year. Although most will remain dry with mix of sun and clouds, some models are showing a few isolated showers mid-day, but early morning church services and egg hunts should be in good shape!

The slight chance for a few showers may linger into very early Monday, but we do continue warming into early next week, with highs once again approaching 80° by Tuesday and Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez