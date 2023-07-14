What We’re Tracking

Storms likely this afternoon

Dryer weekend ahead

Cooler start to next week

We’re starting off with mostly clear skies this morning and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few spots may see some very patchy fog, mostly in low lying areas around ponds and lakes, which could reduce visibility at times briefly. Otherwise we look to stay dry and see sunshine for at least the first half of the day.

Later this afternoon we see our best chance of rain as a cold front pushes through the area. Storms will form along this boundary and push towards the south and east. Some storms could be strong to severe. Primary threats are damaging wind and hail. A bulk of the heavy rain should wrap up shortly after sunset tonight.

Saturday looks slightly less humid from the front that moved through the day before humidity really make its way out by Sunday. Winds shift back around to the north by the weekend making feels like temperatures much lower than what we have seen this week.

Enjoy it while it lasts, because hot and muggy weather looks to return. By the middle of the week, we are looking at temperatures in the upper 90s close to 100s again.

