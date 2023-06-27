What We’re Tracking

A few storms possible Tuesday

Very hot and humid Wednesday and Thursday

Storms possible by the weekend

Clear skies this morning with temperatures yet again in the 60s and even some upper 50s. Clouds will start to filter through later this morning as some rain moves off to our west. Winds will start to pick u from the south at 10-15 mph.

By later this afternoon, temperatures should rebound back into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be watching for a slight chance for a couple isolated showers and storms during the day, but a bit better chance for storms (south of I-70) overnight that could linger into Wednesday morning. The best chance for severe storms will be south and west of our viewing area.

Other than that, the major story this week will be our first stretch of triple digit heat. That will build in for the last half of the week, but shouldn’t last beyond Friday. A bit more humidity will build back in, too, so get ready for heat index values between 105° to 110° Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Take it easy if you have to be outside for extended periods of time, and stay hydrated!

Our next best chance for rain arrives late Friday and into Saturday, and along with that should come a break in the heat. Highs for the start of the weekend look to dip back into the lower 90s, and that could last all the way until the Fourth of July! Sunday looks to feature abundant sunshine, but we’re keeping an eye on a slight chance for a few storms by Monday. So, keep checking back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez