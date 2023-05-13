What We’re Tracking

Another warm day Saturday

Rain chance Mother’s Day

Cooler heading into next week

After storms rolled through the area last night, most have been quiet heading into our Saturday. We have a few clouds out there and temperatures are starting off in the 60s and even some spots in the upper 50s.

We actually get to start the weekend out with little to no rain chance and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. And with graduations taking place across the area, that’s great news! It’ll be rather warm, though, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

Finally, by the end of the weekend and start of next week, cooler temperatures return to the forecast. We’ll likely be in the mid to upper 70s for Mother’s Day and and lower 70s by Monday with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.

Our rain chances return pretty quickly, too. With a few showers possible for Sunday and Monday, and hit-or-miss showers and storms possible through much of next week. There appears to be a slightly better chance for storms as we get closer to the last half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez