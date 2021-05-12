Few clouds today as warming trend begins

What We’re Tracking:

More sunshine Thursday

Warming up later in the week

Hit or miss storm chance this weekend

We’re starting off with cloud cover this morning and temperatures near seasonable levels in the lower 50s. We could see an isolated showers or two early this morning before clouds try and break apart throughout the course of the daytime.

Temperatures try and warm back up into the lower 60s, however, periods of cloud cover looks to remain through the day before clearing even more later in the evening.

Southerly wind returns by Thursday and temperatures climb back to more typical May levels. Highs near 70° are expected on Thursday, then into the middle 70s by Friday.

Another chance for mainly overnight showers and storms return Friday before even warmer weather builds in by the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few hit-or-miss storms are possible over the weekend, as well.

Looking ahead to early next week, rain and storm chances taper off with temperatures taking a minor set-back in the lower 70s to start before returning to above average levels in the 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com