Few clouds tonight, Mild weather continues

What We’re Tracking:

Passing clouds

Warmer next few days

Another cool down next week

Overnight lows will take us down into the lower 30s with just a few clouds starting to move back into the area. Winds will remain fairly light but plan on another chilly start to the day for Sunday.

Highs to close out the weekend should reach the lower 40s making for another nice day overall but slightly cooler. Winds will try and pick up later in the evening at 10-15 mph from the South.

For those heading out to the Chiefs game Sunday, tailgating will be nice but the winds will continue to be a nuisance. By kick-off, things will start to cool down into the lower 40s and eventually 30s once the game starts to wrap up. Still a good idea to really bundle up as you head out to Arrowhead!

The mild weather will continue for Monday with middle to upper 50s expected to start the work week and plenty of sunshine. That’s all before our next cold front moves in quietly, dropping our temperatures into the 20s for afternoon highs Tuesday and struggling to warm up throughout the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez