Few more showers possible tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Additional showers this afternoon

Sunny, mild by the weekend

More rain chances next week

We’ll have more showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder or two, moving back in this afternoon with moderate to heavy rainfall. Flooding continue to remain a concern as many have already picked up several inches of rain through the weekend.

Chances for showers continue tonight and we may even see a few snowflakes trying to mix in at times towards the early morning hours Thursday as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 30s overnight. Not expecting this to be very impactful for us as our temperatures quickly rise above 40° by mid-morning. A light trace is *possible on grassy surfaces but not very likely at this point as we look to stay on the warmer side.

We’ll start to dry things out on Thursday as highs gradually warm through the lower 50s to close out the work week, and by the time we get to the weekend, highs will be in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, there does look to be another chance for a few more rain showers and potential thunderstorms. We’ll keep an eye on it as we get closer, though.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

