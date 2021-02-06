Few more snow showers early Sunday as bitterly cold air continues

What We’re Tracking:

Few more snow chances

Bitterly cold air continues

Solid week below freezing

We’ll hold on to partly cloudy skies tonight as the arctic air continues to settle in. Expect temperatures to fall into the single digits overnight with wind chill values below zero. With some wet pavement from the snow, there could be some re-freezing overnight and slick spots are possible early Sunday morning.

There is another chance at some snow showers early Sunday morning as well. This time around looks to clear out before the lunch hour and favoring areas along and north of I-70. Moderate to heavy bands of snow are possible yet again but only looking at accumulations of up to an inch especially for our far northern counties.

Highs on Sunday may struggle to even make it out of the teens and with winds blowing out of the north, it may only feel like single digits at best for the afternoon. It’s going to be a cold one tomorrow night as we cheer on the Chiefs so make sure to bundle up if you’re going to be out.

Another front moves through Monday, really reinforcing the cold air. More chances for a few snow showers exist in the early morning which may provide an additional inch or so with higher amounts yet again for our northern counties. It looks like the frigid weather will stay on top of us for quite some time with bitterly cold temperatures (highs in the low teens and overnight lows below zero) and even colder wind chills possible all next week.

As of right now, there doesn’t seem to be any major signs of relief through the next week or so. A few snow chances will be possible throughout the week. At least Tampa, FL will be warm for the Chiefs with 60s in store for the Super Bowl!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez