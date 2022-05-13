What We’re Tracking:

Few storms possible late

Cooler temperatures ahead

More rain this weekend

Clouds will linger through the evening with temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 50s. A few storms may develop and move through the area around midnight although they shouldn’t be as loud as last night’s storms.

There’s a few more chances for storms over the weekend–mainly on Sunday. Another cold front looks to slide through late Saturday which may bring in isolated storms for some. As we stay dry to start out the weekend and hold on to some sunshine, highs will manage to climb into the middle to upper 80s for Saturday afternoon.

There may be a better chance for showers and storms through the morning hours on Sunday. Most of it looks to wrap up by early Sunday afternoon with lingering cloud cover and a dip in temperatures as we struggle out of the upper 70s.

Next week doesn’t look quite as hot as highs look to make it into the lower to middle 80s through midweek and lows dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s. There may even be a few more storm chances in store before we see a late week warm-up.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez