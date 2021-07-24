Few rain chances Sunday, extreme heat continues

What We’re Tracking:

Lots of sunshine and hot

Scattered rain chances

Heat sticks around

*Heat Advisory* – Noon – 8:00pm Saturday – Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

Tonight we’ll stay mild with temperatures struggling to cool down into the middle 70s and a few isolated showers possible this evening. Clouds will clear out heading into Sunday morning as we set up for another hot and humid day in Northeast Kansas.

A fairly typical summer heat pattern is setting up thanks to upper-level ridging. Conditions throughout the next several days will be uncomfortable as temperatures climb into the upper 90s with several areas likely to reach the lower 100s. The big kicker remains the humidity however, with dewpoints in the 70s our heat index values will soar into the 105 – 108 degree range.

There does look to be another chance for some isolated showers late in the day Sunday although very isolated so not everyone may see the rain. A better chance for showers and storms looks more likely heading into daybreak Monday morning. Unfortunately, even with the rain we don’t get any signs of relief from the heat. Temperatures for Monday afternoon may cool down slightly to more seasonable levels in the lower 90s but dewpoints will remain in the 70s keeping the humid conditions around.

Looking ahead to later next week (and beyond), the heat looks to be staying around for quite some time. Our persistent upper air patterns will hold on to this heat with temperatures once again climbing into the triple digits by mid-week with dry conditions. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside if possible. If you absolutely have to spend long periods of time outside, find other ways to cool down and take frequent breaks in the shade to avoid heat exhaustion.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

