Few rain chances this week

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated Showers tonight

Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday

Morning showers Thursday and cooler Friday

We may get a few spotty showers overnight tonight…mainly between 1-6am. Most of them look to stay south of I-70 but we’re not ruling out spotty showers for the northern counties. We’ll fall down into the 40s overnight.

Any rain that moves through overnight should be out of the area by the time most wake up. Clouds will try and break apart and temperatures may climb into the 60s for Wednesday afternoon.

There is another chance for more scattered showers early Thursday that may last a bit longer and not go east until mid to late morning. Rain shouldn’t impact our temperatures too much as we still try and stay in the lower 60s.

As we get later in the week, sunshine may be limited as cloud cover becomes more prominent. Temperatures will be lower and scattered showers are likely late Friday and early Saturday. It may be cold enough for snow to mix in occasionally especially for our northern counties.

It won’t be very pleasant for those off work or out of school for Spring Break with so many rain chances. Highs may only be in the 40s to low 50s over the weekend, and clouds may dominate Sunday ahead of more showers early next week along with much colder air.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





