What We’re Tracking:

Few showers Saturday

Slight warm-up Sunday

Cooler temperatures through next week

Winds are fairly light this morning with clouds present and temperatures starting off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A nice start to the morning although we see some activity already moving through central Kansas that may impact our early morning.

We’ll see scattered showers and storms starting shortly after daybreak for some and lingering through the lunch hour. Winds may try and pick up with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. These rain / storm chances appear to be more of the ‘hit-or-miss’ variety with a slightly better chance moving in Saturday night. Highs for the day will try to reach 80 degrees.

Most will dry out by the afternoon and evening before our next rain chance arrives late tonight into very early Sunday. Temperatures to wrap up the weekend should climb slightly into the lower 80s.

Even into next week, the off and on rain chances continue. There could be several batches of showers and storms moving through for the start of next week. As with most of these rain chances through the next several days, most will be impacted overnight with the exception of Wednesday and NOT looking to impact any day plans as we’re not expecting a complete wash out.

With multiple little systems ahead, temperatures will be a bit cooler than average for this next week. Expect afternoon highs to stay comfortable in the middle to upper 70s through most of the upcoming work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez