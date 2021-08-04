Few rain chances Thursday, heat returns for weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Mild weather through tomorrow

Heat returns this weekend

Most days dry

Although some of the smoky haze has started to clear up a bit, we won’t fully see that haze go away until later in the week.

We can expect another comfortable night for tonight as temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with increasing cloud cover. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers or storms to move through the area early Thursday morning.

With a return to more of a southerly wind, both temperatures and humidity levels will begin to slowly rise starting tomorrow. We will see highs in the upper 80s with low to moderate humidity for Thursday and mostly cloudy skies. Things will quickly become hotter by Friday with temperatures climbing into the 90s.

By the time we get to the weekend we’ll see middle to upper 90s returning to the area with heat indices well over 100°. We could see another chance of showers late Saturday but other than that, it looks to be a pretty dry week ahead.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez