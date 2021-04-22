Few rain chances to close out the work week

What We’re Tracking:

Few showers tonight

Warmer this weekend

Storm chances early next week

Scattered showers will continue through the evening as overnight lows into Friday will stay relatively mild in the middle 40s.

The high pressure system that has been causing early morning freeze concerns will be replaced by a low pressure system instead. With this new system we will see a continued chance for rain showers through the morning and afternoon. A slight chance for thunderstorms will also be present after lunchtime with highs in the upper 50s for Friday.

The weekend is looking really nice with highs in the middle to upper 60s on Saturday with lots of sunshine, then climbing into the middle 70s on Sunday. The warmth and humidity build in with strong south winds on Monday.

Highs climb into the lower to middle 80s before a chance for storms moves in by Tuesday evening. Behind the storms will be another big cool down into early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

