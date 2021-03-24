Few rain showers possible late tonight

What We’re Tracking:

More rain chances ahead

Drying out this weekend

Warming up

We’ll have a system move in later tonight bringing our next chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be after midnight, tapering off through the early morning before another round moves in. It’ll be a chilly rain tonight, too, as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

Thursday will be on the cooler side with highs in the lower 50s and more rain chances moving back in during the afternoon hours. This time around there could be pockets of heavier rainfall at times but most of it looks to move out by the late evening hours.

Then, yet another chance moves in for Friday evening. Despite another rain chance, highs for Friday should still manage to make it into the lower to middle 60s!

By the weekend, temperatures should stay in the 60°-65° range as the sunshine returns and overnight lows trend in the 40s.

As we start off next week, more mild air moves in thanks to a breezy southerly wind Monday and Tuesday. That should send our afternoon highs into the low 70s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

