Few showers early

Gradually warming early next week

More active pattern late week

We have a few isolated showers moving through this morning that may become a bit more scattered shortly after daybreak. With the clouds present across the area, temperatures are starting off in the middle 60s,

The rain moves out pretty quickly and we should actually clear out by mid-day. Expect sunshine and highs near average in the lower 80s again this afternoon. Once this morning rain moves out, conditions should remain dry through the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week, as well.

The area will see some gradual warming into the middle to upper 80s starting Monday afternoon. These warmer temperatures will carry into the week ahead where dry and sunny conditions are expected. Overall, a very nice stretch of weather still ahead for the foreseeable future.

By the time we get to the middle of next week, there’s some indications that the weather pattern gets a bit more active. That should help to increase our rain chances by late next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez