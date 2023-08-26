What We’re Tracking

Few showers early

Cooler weekend ahead

Nice next week

We’re finally done with our heat wave as we’re seeing a change in our weather pattern both with our temperatures and precipitation. Some storms have moved through overnight and spotty showers will persist through the morning as we still start off mild in the 70s.

We’ll hold on to a chance for a few showers throughout the day especially in the evening, but not everyone is going to see rain this weekend. Some of the humidity will be around for part of Saturday but temperatures look to drop into the middle to upper 80s.

We’ll continue with the ‘cooler’ temperatures comparatively as highs remain around normal levels. We are watching a second frontal boundary that will move in on Tuesday. This will cool us down into the lower 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez