What We’re Tracking

Rain Early

Storm chance increases late Saturday

Cooler early next week

A few showers will continue to move across the area this morning with some thunder and lightning possible. Temperatures are in the 60s to start off our weekend.

After the first round of rain, most of Saturday appears dry with partly cloudy skies. A second round of showers and thunderstorms enters the area Saturday evening and overnight and with that comes a cold front. Our winds will switch from south to north. Some rain will hang around early Sunday morning. Temperatures on Sunday will feel much cooler than what we have seen recently.

The slightly cooler and less humid air looks to stick around for Monday for a pleasant start to the week. Highs should make it into the middle to upper 70s with nighttime lows in the 50s to start the week before some warmer air moves back in along with a few storms by the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez