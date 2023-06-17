What We’re Tracking

Storms late Saturday

Drying out for Father’s Day

Hot beginning to next week

A few storms have started to move in to our western counties this morning as temperatures start off in the middle to upper 60s. The rain should start to taper off as it pushes further East and we may even become dry for the middle part of the day seeing sunshine. Highs will rebound into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon..

The best chance for storms appears to be late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Most should dry things out by mid-day so Father’s Day plans shouldn’t have any issues. Humidity continues to build and highs will drop a few degrees but near average in the middle 80s.

By the start of next week, we heat up slightly with highs in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Humidity will make temperatures feel much warmer than they are. Lows will typically hang around the middle to upper 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez