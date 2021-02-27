Few showers late tonight, slightly cooler Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Few showers tonight

Slightly cooler Sunday

Warming up again

A cold front is expected to move across the area later on tonight. This will change our winds from southerly winds to northerly breezes and give us a slight chance for some rain along the front. Expect isolated shower to move through just before midnight before exiting around 2 AM. This chance for rain will be very hit or miss but a rumble of thunder or two is definitely possible.

You won’t notice a huge change in temperatures Sunday morning as we start off in the 30s yet again, but we will struggle to warm up throughout the daytime as our northerly winds continue at 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will be knocked to seasonable levels in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a few clouds possible early on. Through the afternoon, winds will largely back off as well with cloud cover clearing out.

Looking ahead to early next week, we’ll start to warm back up into the middle 50s by Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Eventually our 60s return by mid-week. Overall, it looks like we’ll have a quiet and dry end to the month of February with a nice warm-up expected through the first week of March.

With Meteorological spring just around the corner keep an eye out for thunderstorms to eventually make their way back into the forecast. Right now models are starting to hint at our next system moving through by the second half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

