What We’re Tracking

Showers likely Friday

Pleasant but breezy weekend

Gradual warming through next week

Showers are already starting to move into our western counties this morning before continuing to make their way to the east throughout the day. We may hear a couple rumbles of thunder in our eastern counties in the afternoon, but aren’t expecting any severe weather with this system.

Temperatures should make it into the middle 60s on Friday to the east, but we may be stuck in the 50s towards the west as rain begins earlier there. The cold front associated with this system will move through by the afternoon, so our highs will most likely happen around midday.

The cooler air lags behind just a bit with this system, and it’s really not all that cool to begin with. Saturday, we should still make it into the upper 60s with a bit of a breezy wind, and Sunday should be a tad cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. It’ll be windier, though, for the last half of the weekend with wind gusts on Sunday around 35mph out of the north and west.

The start of next week brings us to the month of May and some nicer weather, as well. We’ll see some sunshine and temperatures warming up into the mid 60s with a continued strong breeze for Monday. We should warm up through the middle of the week, though, as our winds begin to relax a bit.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez