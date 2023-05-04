What We’re Tracking

Few showers today

Gradual warming trend

More rain chances ahead

We’re already seeing a few showers roll through the area very early this morning as temperatures are struggling to cool down. Most are starting off in the 50s with a few still holding on to low 60s.

The chance for showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will linger through most of the day although it shouldn’t be a complete wash out as rain may be scattered at times. Temperatures will try and get into the middle 70s which is slightly above average for this time of year.

Rain and storm chances could linger into Friday as well. Chances will continue to be rather scattered but best to keep an umbrella close by just in case! Highs on Friday should be in the middle to upper 70s, even with all of the precipitation and cloud cover.

Temperatures should climb into the low to mid 80s for a warm weekend, but to get us there, we’ll see the return of a gusty southerly wind. We’ll keep an eye out for another system that could trigger a few storms by late Saturday and Sunday.

As we start next week, there could also be a few storms lingering into Monday and even Tuesday, too. However, those chances are much more hit-or-miss. High temperatures through the first half of next week remain warm, in the low to mid 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez