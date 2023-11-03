What We’re Tracking

Beautiful weather for the weekend

Few showers north Saturday

Warm start to next week

Overnight lows will continue to stay mild as we only drop back into the lower to middle 40s for the next few nights. Overall, the weather is looking really good heading into the weekend.

With the passage of a front, we have a chance for a few showers in our northern counties Saturday. These showers will be spotty in nature so don’t expect over the top rain amounts. We quickly clear out heading into Saturday night.

This front also temporarily cools us down on Saturday with temperatures in the lower 60s. We quickly rebound to wrap up the weekend with highs reaching the 70s again on Sunday.

The start of the work week looks to be beautiful as well. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s and lower 70s. We maintain dry weather for most of next week. We are watching our next cold front that drops us back into the 50s by next Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard