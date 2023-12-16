What We’re Tracking

Few showers Northeast Today

Warming up Sunday

Quiet weather returns for next week

We hold on to a slim chance of showers today as an upper level low finally exits the area. The back side of this system will try to produce some showers in our Northeastern counties. Temperatures today are pretty seasonable but cooler than we have seen for the last week. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Highs for Sunday should in the lower to middle 50s, and the mild weather lasts into the middle of next week, as well. There will be a cool down on Monday dropping temperatures into the lower 40s, but we’ll rebound into the middle to upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

The beginning part of next week looks dry as an area of high pressure moves in. This puts us into a quiet pattern until Thursday night when our next storm system rolls in. Next rain chance after today will be in the later half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard