We’ve had a few clouds moving through overnight which has led to some areas only dropping down in to the 60s otherwise most are starting off in the 50s this morning.

Cloud cover will stick around for most of the day as there is a chance for a few showers later this morning and afternoon. Peaks of sunshine are possible, but highs should remain near average in the lower 80s and upper 70s.

It’s possible that more rain could move in very early Saturday morning but should wrap up fairly quickly. Other than that, conditions should remain dry through the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week, as well. Highs stay near average to start out the weekend.

The area will see some gradual warming into the middle to upper 80s starting Sunday afternoon. These warmer temperatures will carry into the week ahead where dry and sunny conditions are expected. Overall, a very nice stretch of weather still ahead for the foreseeable future.

By the time we get to the middle of next week, there’s some indications that the weather pattern gets a bit more active. That should help to increase our rain chances by late next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez