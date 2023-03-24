What We’re Tracking

Few showers late

Mild weekend ahead

Turning briefly cooler for next week with more rain chances

We’re starting off with some cloud cover and a few showers out there this morning. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s but should warm up throughout the day.

Rain chances will be off and on especially through the afternoon but we’re not expecting a total wash out. Winds will be fairly breezy out of the north with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Cloud cover will also linger in the area for the next couple of days.

Heading into the weekend, highs will generally be in the 50s – a bit cooler than average for late March. We’ll keep an eye on the next system which could bring showers to the area by late Sunday into Monday of next week, and we may see that linger into early Tuesday with a push of cooler air expected.

Highs by Tuesday could, briefly, dip into the 40s before mid 60s return with breezy conditions for the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez