Few showers possible Sunday

Winds will stay fairly light throughout the night. Cloud cover moves back in for Sunday as do our rain chances. Not everyone looks to see the rain, as it seems to be focused for our western counties. Temperatures on Sunday will trend cooler again in the upper 60s.

As for Memorial Day, temperatures will struggle throughout the daytime as we see a better widespread rain chance. Highs will try and make it into the middle to upper 60s with a few rumbles of thunder possible as we close out the month of May.

June looks to start off on a dry note with temperatures still stuck around 70° before more rain and storm chances arrive late into Wednesday morning.

After the last bit of rain moves out Wednesday, things start to dry and and temperatures climb back through the 70s to near seasonable levels in the lower 80s with a lot more sunshine by the weeken.d

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

