What We’re Tracking

Isolated showers/storms tonight

Front moves in

Cooler by the weekend

After a warm and muggy day, scattered showers are moving through the area although should remain light through sunset. A front will make it’s way through later this evening and this could bring in a chance for storms tonight and into early Thursday morning.

We look to stay mild for Thursday with highs remaining around 90° with a few clouds filtering through. The cooler air and lower humidity may not move in until later this week as we drop down into the mid to upper 80s by Friday and Saturday.

By the first part of next week, we could be looking at an extended period of hot weather as an upper ridge builds in. Highs by Monday will already be back in the middle to upper 90s, so enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts! We’ll most likely see air temperatures around the century mark for the middle part of next week with dry conditions likely.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez