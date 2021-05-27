Few showers this evening, cooler days ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Few storms this evening

Cloudy overnight

Cooler holiday weekend

The threat for severe weather continues to stay southeast of the viewing area but that doesn’t mean we won’t see any showers and storms. Rain looks to develop along a cold front following the I-335 corridor and continue pushing to the southeast. Pockets of heavy rainfall, lightning, and flooding in spots will be the biggest concern for tonight.

After this round of rain moves through, things may quiet down for a day or two as we wrap up the week and head into the holiday weekend. After the cold front moves through this evening, and with cooler northerly breezes, Friday and Saturday look really pleasant with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s and sunny skies.

We may have to dodge some showers and storms Sunday and Monday, but overall, it looks like a pretty good weekend for the holiday with temperatures in the middle 70s through Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

