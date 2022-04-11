What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant Monday

Storms late Tuesday

Cooling down late week

A few light rain showers are moving through the area this morning as we start off in the low to mid 50s. Most of the rain should be out of the area shortly after daybreak.

Warmer weather continues for the next couple of days with highs expected to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s by this afternoon. Winds will stay light throughout the day and although we’re starting off with cloud cover, we should start to see quite a bit more sunshine by the afternoon.

We’ll continue to warm up into the 80s by Tuesday before storm chances arrive. Winds will start to pick up from the south at 25-30 mph sustained and wind gusts upwards of 40-50 mph. This will help fuel in moisture to our area. There is a slight chance for a few showers early Tuesday but we clear out by the lunch hour which will give us the time to warm up. This causes the potential for severe weather by the late evening.

As of right now, the biggest threat looks to be winds with potential hail but we can never rule out a tornado chance. The storms may be very fast moving so flooding isn’t a huge concern but the threat looks to be after dark so be sure to stay weather aware throughout the night Tuesday.

There may be some lingering showers Wednesday as temperatures turn cooler for the second half of the week. Expect highs to return to the lower 60s with more rain chances possible by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez